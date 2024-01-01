Convert KES to SLL at the real exchange rate

10 Kenyan shillings to Sierra Leonean leones

10 kes
1,750.71 sll

Ksh1.000 KES = Le175.1 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to SLLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High177.3660177.3660
Low170.8780166.6210
Average174.5346172.5688
Change1.52%1.46%
View full history

1 KES to SLL stats

The performance of KES to SLL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 177.3660 and a 30 day low of 170.8780. This means the 30 day average was 174.5346. The change for KES to SLL was 1.52.

The performance of KES to SLL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 177.3660 and a 90 day low of 166.6210. This means the 90 day average was 172.5688. The change for KES to SLL was 1.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 KES175,07100 SLL
5 KES875,35500 SLL
10 KES1.750,71000 SLL
20 KES3.501,42000 SLL
50 KES8.753,55000 SLL
100 KES17.507,10000 SLL
250 KES43.767,75000 SLL
500 KES87.535,50000 SLL
1000 KES175.071,00000 SLL
2000 KES350.142,00000 SLL
5000 KES875.355,00000 SLL
10000 KES1.750.710,00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Kenyan Shilling
1 SLL0,00571 KES
5 SLL0,02856 KES
10 SLL0,05712 KES
20 SLL0,11424 KES
50 SLL0,28560 KES
100 SLL0,57120 KES
250 SLL1,42799 KES
500 SLL2,85598 KES
1000 SLL5,71196 KES
2000 SLL11,42392 KES
5000 SLL28,55980 KES
10000 SLL57,11960 KES