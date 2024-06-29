Kenyan shilling to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Rwandan francs is currently 10,145 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.447% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 10,233 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 10,119 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.520% increase in value.