Kenyan shillings to Qatari rials today

Convert KES to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
28.21 qar

Ksh1.000 KES = QR0.02821 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02840.0284
Low0.02770.0268
Average0.02820.0278
Change0.78%2.14%
1 KES to QAR stats

The performance of KES to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0284 and a 30 day low of 0.0277. This means the 30 day average was 0.0282. The change for KES to QAR was 0.78.

The performance of KES to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0284 and a 90 day low of 0.0268. This means the 90 day average was 0.0278. The change for KES to QAR was 2.14.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Qatari Rial
1 KES0,02821 QAR
5 KES0,14105 QAR
10 KES0,28210 QAR
20 KES0,56420 QAR
50 KES1,41050 QAR
100 KES2,82100 QAR
250 KES7,05250 QAR
500 KES14,10500 QAR
1000 KES28,21000 QAR
2000 KES56,42000 QAR
5000 KES141,05000 QAR
10000 KES282,10000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kenyan Shilling
1 QAR35,44840 KES
5 QAR177,24200 KES
10 QAR354,48400 KES
20 QAR708,96800 KES
50 QAR1.772,42000 KES
100 QAR3.544,84000 KES
250 QAR8.862,10000 KES
500 QAR17.724,20000 KES
1000 QAR35.448,40000 KES
2000 QAR70.896,80000 KES
5000 QAR177.242,00000 KES
10000 QAR354.484,00000 KES