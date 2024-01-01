500 Kenyan shillings to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert KES to PYG at the real exchange rate

500 kes
29,164 pyg

Ksh1.000 KES = ₲58.33 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KES to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High58.667158.6671
Low57.170854.7960
Average58.201856.9945
Change0.77%4.28%
1 KES to PYG stats

The performance of KES to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.6671 and a 30 day low of 57.1708. This means the 30 day average was 58.2018. The change for KES to PYG was 0.77.

The performance of KES to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.6671 and a 90 day low of 54.7960. This means the 90 day average was 56.9945. The change for KES to PYG was 4.28.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Paraguayan Guarani
1 KES58,32760 PYG
5 KES291,63800 PYG
10 KES583,27600 PYG
20 KES1.166,55200 PYG
50 KES2.916,38000 PYG
100 KES5.832,76000 PYG
250 KES14.581,90000 PYG
500 KES29.163,80000 PYG
1000 KES58.327,60000 PYG
2000 KES116.655,20000 PYG
5000 KES291.638,00000 PYG
10000 KES583.276,00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Kenyan Shilling
1 PYG0,01714 KES
5 PYG0,08572 KES
10 PYG0,17145 KES
20 PYG0,34289 KES
50 PYG0,85723 KES
100 PYG1,71445 KES
250 PYG4,28613 KES
500 PYG8,57225 KES
1000 PYG17,14450 KES
2000 PYG34,28900 KES
5000 PYG85,72250 KES
10000 PYG171,44500 KES