500 Kenyan shillings to Paraguayan guaranis
Convert KES to PYG at the real exchange rate
|1 KES to PYG
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|58.6671
|58.6671
|Low
|57.1708
|54.7960
|Average
|58.2018
|56.9945
|Change
|0.77%
|4.28%
1 KES to PYG stats
The performance of KES to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.6671 and a 30 day low of 57.1708. This means the 30 day average was 58.2018. The change for KES to PYG was 0.77.
The performance of KES to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.6671 and a 90 day low of 54.7960. This means the 90 day average was 56.9945. The change for KES to PYG was 4.28.
Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings
|Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Paraguayan Guarani
|1 KES
|58,32760 PYG
|5 KES
|291,63800 PYG
|10 KES
|583,27600 PYG
|20 KES
|1.166,55200 PYG
|50 KES
|2.916,38000 PYG
|100 KES
|5.832,76000 PYG
|250 KES
|14.581,90000 PYG
|500 KES
|29.163,80000 PYG
|1000 KES
|58.327,60000 PYG
|2000 KES
|116.655,20000 PYG
|5000 KES
|291.638,00000 PYG
|10000 KES
|583.276,00000 PYG