amount-spellout.10000 Kenyan shillings to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert KES to PGK at the real exchange rate

10,000 kes
297.59 pgk

Ksh1.000 KES = K0.02976 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02990.0299
Low0.02910.0280
Average0.02970.0291
Change1.08%4.12%
View full history

1 KES to PGK stats

The performance of KES to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0299 and a 30 day low of 0.0291. This means the 30 day average was 0.0297. The change for KES to PGK was 1.08.

The performance of KES to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0299 and a 90 day low of 0.0280. This means the 90 day average was 0.0291. The change for KES to PGK was 4.12.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 KES0,02976 PGK
5 KES0,14879 PGK
10 KES0,29759 PGK
20 KES0,59517 PGK
50 KES1,48793 PGK
100 KES2,97586 PGK
250 KES7,43965 PGK
500 KES14,87930 PGK
1000 KES29,75860 PGK
2000 KES59,51720 PGK
5000 KES148,79300 PGK
10000 KES297,58600 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Kenyan Shilling
1 PGK33,60370 KES
5 PGK168,01850 KES
10 PGK336,03700 KES
20 PGK672,07400 KES
50 PGK1.680,18500 KES
100 PGK3.360,37000 KES
250 PGK8.400,92500 KES
500 PGK16.801,85000 KES
1000 PGK33.603,70000 KES
2000 PGK67.207,40000 KES
5000 PGK168.018,50000 KES
10000 PGK336.037,00000 KES