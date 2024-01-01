Convert KES to NIO at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Kenyan shillings to Nicaraguan córdobas

1,000 kes
285.19 nio

Ksh1.000 KES = C$0.2852 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28680.2868
Low0.27940.2710
Average0.28460.2806
Change0.93%2.47%
View full history

1 KES to NIO stats

The performance of KES to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2868 and a 30 day low of 0.2794. This means the 30 day average was 0.2846. The change for KES to NIO was 0.93.

The performance of KES to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2868 and a 90 day low of 0.2710. This means the 90 day average was 0.2806. The change for KES to NIO was 2.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 KES0,28519 NIO
5 KES1,42595 NIO
10 KES2,85191 NIO
20 KES5,70382 NIO
50 KES14,25955 NIO
100 KES28,51910 NIO
250 KES71,29775 NIO
500 KES142,59550 NIO
1000 KES285,19100 NIO
2000 KES570,38200 NIO
5000 KES1.425,95500 NIO
10000 KES2.851,91000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Kenyan Shilling
1 NIO3,50642 KES
5 NIO17,53210 KES
10 NIO35,06420 KES
20 NIO70,12840 KES
50 NIO175,32100 KES
100 NIO350,64200 KES
250 NIO876,60500 KES
500 NIO1.753,21000 KES
1000 NIO3.506,42000 KES
2000 NIO7.012,84000 KES
5000 NIO17.532,10000 KES
10000 NIO35.064,20000 KES