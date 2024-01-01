Convert KES to MZN at the real exchange rate

250 Kenyan shillings to Mozambican meticals

250 kes
123.08 mzn

Ksh1.000 KES = MT0.4923 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:13
1 KES to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49540.4992
Low0.48480.4691
Average0.49220.4863
Change0.47%1.45%
1 KES to MZN stats

The performance of KES to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4954 and a 30 day low of 0.4848. This means the 30 day average was 0.4922. The change for KES to MZN was 0.47.

The performance of KES to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4992 and a 90 day low of 0.4691. This means the 90 day average was 0.4863. The change for KES to MZN was 1.45.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mozambican Metical
1 KES0,49230 MZN
5 KES2,46152 MZN
10 KES4,92303 MZN
20 KES9,84606 MZN
50 KES24,61515 MZN
100 KES49,23030 MZN
250 KES123,07575 MZN
500 KES246,15150 MZN
1000 KES492,30300 MZN
2000 KES984,60600 MZN
5000 KES2.461,51500 MZN
10000 KES4.923,03000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kenyan Shilling
1 MZN2,03127 KES
5 MZN10,15635 KES
10 MZN20,31270 KES
20 MZN40,62540 KES
50 MZN101,56350 KES
100 MZN203,12700 KES
250 MZN507,81750 KES
500 MZN1.015,63500 KES
1000 MZN2.031,27000 KES
2000 MZN4.062,54000 KES
5000 MZN10.156,35000 KES
10000 MZN20.312,70000 KES