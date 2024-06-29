Kenyan shilling to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Laotian kips is currently 170,621 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.170% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 171,431 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 170,115 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.495% decrease in value.