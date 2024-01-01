Convert KES to KYD at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Kenyan shillings to Cayman Islands dollars

1,000 kes
6.34 kyd

Ksh1.000 KES = $0.006345 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00640.0064
Low0.00620.0060
Average0.00630.0062
Change0.77%2.16%
1 KES to KYD stats

The performance of KES to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0064 and a 30 day low of 0.0062. This means the 30 day average was 0.0063. The change for KES to KYD was 0.77.

The performance of KES to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0064 and a 90 day low of 0.0060. This means the 90 day average was 0.0062. The change for KES to KYD was 2.16.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 KES0,00634 KYD
5 KES0,03172 KYD
10 KES0,06345 KYD
20 KES0,12689 KYD
50 KES0,31723 KYD
100 KES0,63445 KYD
250 KES1,58614 KYD
500 KES3,17227 KYD
1000 KES6,34454 KYD
2000 KES12,68908 KYD
5000 KES31,72270 KYD
10000 KES63,44540 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 KYD157,61600 KES
5 KYD788,08000 KES
10 KYD1.576,16000 KES
20 KYD3.152,32000 KES
50 KYD7.880,80000 KES
100 KYD15.761,60000 KES
250 KYD39.404,00000 KES
500 KYD78.808,00000 KES
1000 KYD157.616,00000 KES
2000 KYD315.232,00000 KES
5000 KYD788.080,00000 KES
10000 KYD1.576.160,00000 KES