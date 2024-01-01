Convert KES to GTQ at the real exchange rate

Kenyan shillings to Guatemalan quetzals today

1,000 kes
60.11 gtq

Ksh1.000 KES = Q0.06011 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KES to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06050.0605
Low0.05900.0572
Average0.06000.0592
Change0.77%1.80%
1 KES to GTQ stats

The performance of KES to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0605 and a 30 day low of 0.0590. This means the 30 day average was 0.0600. The change for KES to GTQ was 0.77.

The performance of KES to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0605 and a 90 day low of 0.0572. This means the 90 day average was 0.0592. The change for KES to GTQ was 1.80.

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 KES0,06011 GTQ
5 KES0,30057 GTQ
10 KES0,60114 GTQ
20 KES1,20227 GTQ
50 KES3,00568 GTQ
100 KES6,01136 GTQ
250 KES15,02840 GTQ
500 KES30,05680 GTQ
1000 KES60,11360 GTQ
2000 KES120,22720 GTQ
5000 KES300,56800 GTQ
10000 KES601,13600 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Kenyan Shilling
1 GTQ16,63520 KES
5 GTQ83,17600 KES
10 GTQ166,35200 KES
20 GTQ332,70400 KES
50 GTQ831,76000 KES
100 GTQ1.663,52000 KES
250 GTQ4.158,80000 KES
500 GTQ8.317,60000 KES
1000 GTQ16.635,20000 KES
2000 GTQ33.270,40000 KES
5000 GTQ83.176,00000 KES
10000 GTQ166.352,00000 KES