Convert KES to GMD at the real exchange rate

20 Kenyan shillings to Gambian dalasis

20 kes
10.46 gmd

Ksh1.000 KES = D0.5231 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
1 KES to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.53150.5315
Low0.51510.4992
Average0.52460.5170
Change0.14%1.82%
1 KES to GMD stats

The performance of KES to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5315 and a 30 day low of 0.5151. This means the 30 day average was 0.5246. The change for KES to GMD was 0.14.

The performance of KES to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5315 and a 90 day low of 0.4992. This means the 90 day average was 0.5170. The change for KES to GMD was 1.82.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Gambian Dalasi
1 KES0,52306 GMD
5 KES2,61531 GMD
10 KES5,23062 GMD
20 KES10,46124 GMD
50 KES26,15310 GMD
100 KES52,30620 GMD
250 KES130,76550 GMD
500 KES261,53100 GMD
1000 KES523,06200 GMD
2000 KES1.046,12400 GMD
5000 KES2.615,31000 GMD
10000 KES5.230,62000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kenyan Shilling
1 GMD1,91182 KES
5 GMD9,55910 KES
10 GMD19,11820 KES
20 GMD38,23640 KES
50 GMD95,59100 KES
100 GMD191,18200 KES
250 GMD477,95500 KES
500 GMD955,91000 KES
1000 GMD1.911,82000 KES
2000 GMD3.823,64000 KES
5000 GMD9.559,10000 KES
10000 GMD19.118,20000 KES