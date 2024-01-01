Convert KES to DZD at the real exchange rate

2,000 Kenyan shillings to Algerian dinars

2,000 kes
2,083.26 dzd

Ksh1.000 KES = دج1.042 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Loading

1 KES to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.04841.0484
Low1.02050.9887
Average1.03971.0247
Change0.88%2.28%
1 KES to DZD stats

The performance of KES to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0484 and a 30 day low of 1.0205. This means the 30 day average was 1.0397. The change for KES to DZD was 0.88.

The performance of KES to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0484 and a 90 day low of 0.9887. This means the 90 day average was 1.0247. The change for KES to DZD was 2.28.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 KES1,04163 DZD
5 KES5,20815 DZD
10 KES10,41630 DZD
20 KES20,83260 DZD
50 KES52,08150 DZD
100 KES104,16300 DZD
250 KES260,40750 DZD
500 KES520,81500 DZD
1000 KES1.041,63000 DZD
2000 KES2.083,26000 DZD
5000 KES5.208,15000 DZD
10000 KES10.416,30000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 DZD0,96004 KES
5 DZD4,80019 KES
10 DZD9,60037 KES
20 DZD19,20074 KES
50 DZD48,00185 KES
100 DZD96,00370 KES
250 DZD240,00925 KES
500 DZD480,01850 KES
1000 DZD960,03700 KES
2000 DZD1.920,07400 KES
5000 DZD4.800,18500 KES
10000 DZD9.600,37000 KES