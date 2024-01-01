Convert KES to CNY at the real exchange rate

1 Kenyan shilling to Chinese yuan rmb

1 kes
0.06 cny

Ksh1.000 KES = ¥0.05623 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
1 KES to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05650.0565
Low0.05500.0533
Average0.05610.0552
Change1.25%2.79%
1 KES to CNY stats

The performance of KES to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0565 and a 30 day low of 0.0550. This means the 30 day average was 0.0561. The change for KES to CNY was 1.25.

The performance of KES to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0565 and a 90 day low of 0.0533. This means the 90 day average was 0.0552. The change for KES to CNY was 2.79.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KES0,05623 CNY
5 KES0,28114 CNY
10 KES0,56229 CNY
20 KES1,12457 CNY
50 KES2,81143 CNY
100 KES5,62285 CNY
250 KES14,05713 CNY
500 KES28,11425 CNY
1000 KES56,22850 CNY
2000 KES112,45700 CNY
5000 KES281,14250 CNY
10000 KES562,28500 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kenyan Shilling
1 CNY17,78460 KES
5 CNY88,92300 KES
10 CNY177,84600 KES
20 CNY355,69200 KES
50 CNY889,23000 KES
100 CNY1.778,46000 KES
250 CNY4.446,15000 KES
500 CNY8.892,30000 KES
1000 CNY17.784,60000 KES
2000 CNY35.569,20000 KES
5000 CNY88.923,00000 KES
10000 CNY177.846,00000 KES