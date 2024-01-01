Convert KES to BYN at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Kenyan shillings to Belarusian rubles

1,000 kes
25.30 byn

Ksh1.000 KES = Br0.02530 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Loading

1 KES to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02550.0255
Low0.02480.0241
Average0.02530.0249
Change0.78%2.32%
View full history

1 KES to BYN stats

The performance of KES to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0255 and a 30 day low of 0.0248. This means the 30 day average was 0.0253. The change for KES to BYN was 0.78.

The performance of KES to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0255 and a 90 day low of 0.0241. This means the 90 day average was 0.0249. The change for KES to BYN was 2.32.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Belarusian Ruble
1 KES0,02530 BYN
5 KES0,12651 BYN
10 KES0,25303 BYN
20 KES0,50606 BYN
50 KES1,26515 BYN
100 KES2,53029 BYN
250 KES6,32573 BYN
500 KES12,65145 BYN
1000 KES25,30290 BYN
2000 KES50,60580 BYN
5000 KES126,51450 BYN
10000 KES253,02900 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Kenyan Shilling
1 BYN39,52110 KES
5 BYN197,60550 KES
10 BYN395,21100 KES
20 BYN790,42200 KES
50 BYN1.976,05500 KES
100 BYN3.952,11000 KES
250 BYN9.880,27500 KES
500 BYN19.760,55000 KES
1000 BYN39.521,10000 KES
2000 BYN79.042,20000 KES
5000 BYN197.605,50000 KES
10000 BYN395.211,00000 KES