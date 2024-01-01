20 Kenyan shillings to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KES to BDT at the real exchange rate

20 kes
18.16 bdt

Ksh1.000 KES = Tk0.9082 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KES to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.91420.9142
Low0.89070.8046
Average0.90720.8682
Change0.86%9.38%
1 KES to BDT stats

The performance of KES to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9142 and a 30 day low of 0.8907. This means the 30 day average was 0.9072. The change for KES to BDT was 0.86.

The performance of KES to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9142 and a 90 day low of 0.8046. This means the 90 day average was 0.8682. The change for KES to BDT was 9.38.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KES0,90820 BDT
5 KES4,54099 BDT
10 KES9,08198 BDT
20 KES18,16396 BDT
50 KES45,40990 BDT
100 KES90,81980 BDT
250 KES227,04950 BDT
500 KES454,09900 BDT
1000 KES908,19800 BDT
2000 KES1.816,39600 BDT
5000 KES4.540,99000 BDT
10000 KES9.081,98000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kenyan Shilling
1 BDT1,10108 KES
5 BDT5,50540 KES
10 BDT11,01080 KES
20 BDT22,02160 KES
50 BDT55,05400 KES
100 BDT110,10800 KES
250 BDT275,27000 KES
500 BDT550,54000 KES
1000 BDT1.101,08000 KES
2000 BDT2.202,16000 KES
5000 BDT5.505,40000 KES
10000 BDT11.010,80000 KES