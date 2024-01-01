100 Kenyan shillings to Argentine pesos

Convert KES to ARS at the real exchange rate

100 kes
705.26 ars

Ksh1.000 KES = $7.053 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
1 KES to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.07527.0752
Low6.79986.4355
Average6.97686.7463
Change2.70%8.57%
1 KES to ARS stats

The performance of KES to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.0752 and a 30 day low of 6.7998. This means the 30 day average was 6.9768. The change for KES to ARS was 2.70.

The performance of KES to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.0752 and a 90 day low of 6.4355. This means the 90 day average was 6.7463. The change for KES to ARS was 8.57.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Argentine Peso
1 KES7,05255 ARS
5 KES35,26275 ARS
10 KES70,52550 ARS
20 KES141,05100 ARS
50 KES352,62750 ARS
100 KES705,25500 ARS
250 KES1.763,13750 ARS
500 KES3.526,27500 ARS
1000 KES7.052,55000 ARS
2000 KES14.105,10000 ARS
5000 KES35.262,75000 ARS
10000 KES70.525,50000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 ARS0,14179 KES
5 ARS0,70897 KES
10 ARS1,41793 KES
20 ARS2,83586 KES
50 ARS7,08965 KES
100 ARS14,17930 KES
250 ARS35,44825 KES
500 ARS70,89650 KES
1000 ARS141,79300 KES
2000 ARS283,58600 KES
5000 ARS708,96500 KES
10000 ARS1.417,93000 KES