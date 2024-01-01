Convert KES to AMD at the real exchange rate

20 Kenyan shillings to Armenian drams

20 kes
59.98 amd

Ksh1.000 KES = ֏2.999 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.02093.0584
Low2.94272.8499
Average2.99892.9641
Change0.70%0.66%
1 KES to AMD stats

The performance of KES to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0209 and a 30 day low of 2.9427. This means the 30 day average was 2.9989. The change for KES to AMD was 0.70.

The performance of KES to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0584 and a 90 day low of 2.8499. This means the 90 day average was 2.9641. The change for KES to AMD was 0.66.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 KES2,99896 AMD
5 KES14,99480 AMD
10 KES29,98960 AMD
20 KES59,97920 AMD
50 KES149,94800 AMD
100 KES299,89600 AMD
250 KES749,74000 AMD
500 KES1.499,48000 AMD
1000 KES2.998,96000 AMD
2000 KES5.997,92000 AMD
5000 KES14.994,80000 AMD
10000 KES29.989,60000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kenyan Shilling
1 AMD0,33345 KES
5 AMD1,66724 KES
10 AMD3,33449 KES
20 AMD6,66898 KES
50 AMD16,67245 KES
100 AMD33,34490 KES
250 AMD83,36225 KES
500 AMD166,72450 KES
1000 AMD333,44900 KES
2000 AMD666,89800 KES
5000 AMD1.667,24500 KES
10000 AMD3.334,49000 KES