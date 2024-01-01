500 Kenyan shillings to Albanian leks

Convert KES to ALL at the real exchange rate

500 kes
362.29 all

Ksh1.000 KES = Lek0.7246 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73030.7395
Low0.70410.6903
Average0.72100.7138
Change1.14%0.41%
1 KES to ALL stats

The performance of KES to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7303 and a 30 day low of 0.7041. This means the 30 day average was 0.7210. The change for KES to ALL was 1.14.

The performance of KES to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7395 and a 90 day low of 0.6903. This means the 90 day average was 0.7138. The change for KES to ALL was 0.41.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 KES0,72458 ALL
5 KES3,62287 ALL
10 KES7,24575 ALL
20 KES14,49150 ALL
50 KES36,22875 ALL
100 KES72,45750 ALL
250 KES181,14375 ALL
500 KES362,28750 ALL
1000 KES724,57500 ALL
2000 KES1.449,15000 ALL
5000 KES3.622,87500 ALL
10000 KES7.245,75000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Kenyan Shilling
1 ALL1,38012 KES
5 ALL6,90060 KES
10 ALL13,80120 KES
20 ALL27,60240 KES
50 ALL69,00600 KES
100 ALL138,01200 KES
250 ALL345,03000 KES
500 ALL690,06000 KES
1000 ALL1.380,12000 KES
2000 ALL2.760,24000 KES
5000 ALL6.900,60000 KES
10000 ALL13.801,20000 KES