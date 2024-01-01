Convert JPY to ZAR at the real exchange rate
25,000 Japanese yen to South African rand
|1 JPY to ZAR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1218
|0.1250
|Low
|0.1124
|0.1124
|Average
|0.1169
|0.1193
|Change
|-5.15%
|-9.19%
1 JPY to ZAR stats
The performance of JPY to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1218 and a 30 day low of 0.1124. This means the 30 day average was 0.1169. The change for JPY to ZAR was -5.15.
The performance of JPY to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1250 and a 90 day low of 0.1124. This means the 90 day average was 0.1193. The change for JPY to ZAR was -9.19.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / South African Rand
|100 JPY
|11,31280 ZAR
|1000 JPY
|113,12800 ZAR
|1500 JPY
|169,69200 ZAR
|2000 JPY
|226,25600 ZAR
|3000 JPY
|339,38400 ZAR
|5000 JPY
|565,64000 ZAR
|5400 JPY
|610,89120 ZAR
|10000 JPY
|1.131,28000 ZAR
|15000 JPY
|1.696,92000 ZAR
|20000 JPY
|2.262,56000 ZAR
|25000 JPY
|2.828,20000 ZAR
|30000 JPY
|3.393,84000 ZAR