Japanese yen to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Japanese yen to South African rand is currently 0,113 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Japanese yen has remained relatively stable, with a 0.605% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Japanese yen to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 0,115 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 0,112 on 22-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -1.028% decrease in value.