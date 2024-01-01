Convert INR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

5 Indian rupees to South African rand

5 inr
1.11 zar

₹1.000 INR = R0.2229 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3780.9323.6730.7851.516278.61.353
1 CAD0.72610.6762.6660.571.1202.1840.982
1 EUR1.0731.47813.9410.8421.626298.8961.452
1 AED0.2720.3750.25410.2140.41375.850.368

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / South African Rand
1 INR0,22294 ZAR
5 INR1,11472 ZAR
10 INR2,22943 ZAR
20 INR4,45886 ZAR
50 INR11,14715 ZAR
100 INR22,29430 ZAR
250 INR55,73575 ZAR
300 INR66,88290 ZAR
500 INR111,47150 ZAR
600 INR133,76580 ZAR
1000 INR222,94300 ZAR
2000 INR445,88600 ZAR
5000 INR1.114,71500 ZAR
10000 INR2.229,43000 ZAR
25000 INR5.573,57500 ZAR
50000 INR11.147,15000 ZAR
100000 INR22.294,30000 ZAR
1000000 INR222.943,00000 ZAR
1000000000 INR222.943.000,00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Indian Rupee
1 ZAR4,48545 INR
5 ZAR22,42725 INR
10 ZAR44,85450 INR
20 ZAR89,70900 INR
50 ZAR224,27250 INR
100 ZAR448,54500 INR
250 ZAR1.121,36250 INR
500 ZAR2.242,72500 INR
1000 ZAR4.485,45000 INR
2000 ZAR8.970,90000 INR
5000 ZAR22.427,25000 INR
10000 ZAR44.854,50000 INR