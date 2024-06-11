Indian rupee to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to South African rand is currently 0,223 today, reflecting a -0.773% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.373% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 0,227 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,223 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.518% decrease in value.