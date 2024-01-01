Convert INR to XOF at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000000 Indian rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

1000000 inr
7313850 xof

₹1.000 INR = CFA7.314 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.377250.93183.673050.784961.51538278.61.35285
1 CAD0.72608510.6765922.666940.5699471.10029202.2870.982284
1 EUR1.073151.47813.941730.84241.62623298.981.45181
1 AED0.2722530.3749610.25369510.2137080.41256875.84980.368318

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 INR7.31385 XOF
5 INR36.56925 XOF
10 INR73.13850 XOF
20 INR146.27700 XOF
50 INR365.69250 XOF
100 INR731.38500 XOF
250 INR1828.46250 XOF
300 INR2194.15500 XOF
500 INR3656.92500 XOF
600 INR4388.31000 XOF
1000 INR7313.85000 XOF
2000 INR14627.70000 XOF
5000 INR36569.25000 XOF
10000 INR73138.50000 XOF
25000 INR182846.25000 XOF
50000 INR365692.50000 XOF
100000 INR731385.00000 XOF
1000000 INR7313850.00000 XOF
1000000000 INR7313850000.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Indian Rupee
1 XOF0.13673 INR
5 XOF0.68363 INR
10 XOF1.36727 INR
20 XOF2.73454 INR
50 XOF6.83635 INR
100 XOF13.67270 INR
250 XOF34.18175 INR
500 XOF68.36350 INR
1000 XOF136.72700 INR
2000 XOF273.45400 INR
5000 XOF683.63500 INR
10000 XOF1367.27000 INR