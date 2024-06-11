Indian rupee to CFA francs BCEAO Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Indian rupee to CFA francs BCEAO history summary. This is the Indian rupee (INR) to CFA francs BCEAO (XOF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of INR and XOF historical data from 11-06-2019 to 11-06-2024.
Indian rupee to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Indian rupee to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 7.314 today, reflecting a 0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 1.095% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 7.316 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 7.205 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.557% increase in value.
