Indian rupee to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Vietnamese dongs is currently 304,417 today, reflecting a -0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 305,154 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 303,817 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.144% increase in value.