Indian rupee to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0,387 today, reflecting a 0.370% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.051% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,388 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,386 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.495% increase in value.