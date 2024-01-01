250 Indian rupees to Turkish liras

Convert INR to TRY at the real exchange rate

250 inr
96.84 try

₹1.000 INR = TL0.3874 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3780.9323.6730.7851.516278.61.353
1 CAD0.72610.6762.6660.571.101202.2280.982
1 EUR1.0731.47913.9420.8421.628299.0211.452
1 AED0.2720.3750.25410.2140.41375.850.368

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 INR0,38738 TRY
5 INR1,93689 TRY
10 INR3,87379 TRY
20 INR7,74758 TRY
50 INR19,36895 TRY
100 INR38,73790 TRY
250 INR96,84475 TRY
300 INR116,21370 TRY
500 INR193,68950 TRY
600 INR232,42740 TRY
1000 INR387,37900 TRY
2000 INR774,75800 TRY
5000 INR1.936,89500 TRY
10000 INR3.873,79000 TRY
25000 INR9.684,47500 TRY
50000 INR19.368,95000 TRY
100000 INR38.737,90000 TRY
1000000 INR387.379,00000 TRY
1000000000 INR387.379.000,00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Indian Rupee
1 TRY2,58145 INR
5 TRY12,90725 INR
10 TRY25,81450 INR
20 TRY51,62900 INR
50 TRY129,07250 INR
100 TRY258,14500 INR
250 TRY645,36250 INR
500 TRY1.290,72500 INR
1000 TRY2.581,45000 INR
2000 TRY5.162,90000 INR
5000 TRY12.907,25000 INR
10000 TRY25.814,50000 INR