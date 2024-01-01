Convert INR to TMT at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indian rupees to Turkmenistani manats
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Turkmenistani Manat
|1 INR
|0,04187 TMT
|5 INR
|0,20937 TMT
|10 INR
|0,41874 TMT
|20 INR
|0,83747 TMT
|50 INR
|2,09368 TMT
|100 INR
|4,18736 TMT
|250 INR
|10,46840 TMT
|300 INR
|12,56208 TMT
|500 INR
|20,93680 TMT
|600 INR
|25,12416 TMT
|1000 INR
|41,87360 TMT
|2000 INR
|83,74720 TMT
|5000 INR
|209,36800 TMT
|10000 INR
|418,73600 TMT
|25000 INR
|1.046,84000 TMT
|50000 INR
|2.093,68000 TMT
|100000 INR
|4.187,36000 TMT
|1000000 INR
|41.873,60000 TMT
|1000000000 INR
|41.873.600,00000 TMT
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Indian Rupee
|1 TMT
|23,88140 INR
|5 TMT
|119,40700 INR
|10 TMT
|238,81400 INR
|20 TMT
|477,62800 INR
|50 TMT
|1.194,07000 INR
|100 TMT
|2.388,14000 INR
|250 TMT
|5.970,35000 INR
|500 TMT
|11.940,70000 INR
|1000 TMT
|23.881,40000 INR
|2000 TMT
|47.762,80000 INR
|5000 TMT
|119.407,00000 INR
|10000 TMT
|238.814,00000 INR