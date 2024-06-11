Indian rupee to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 90,061 today, reflecting a -0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.004% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 90,432 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 90,051 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.134% increase in value.