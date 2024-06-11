Indian rupee to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0,046 today, reflecting a -0.098% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.018% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0,046 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,046 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.599% increase in value.