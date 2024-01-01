amount-spellout.1000000000 Indian rupees to Omani rials
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indian rupees to Omani rials
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Omani Rial
|1 INR
|0.00461 OMR
|5 INR
|0.02303 OMR
|10 INR
|0.04606 OMR
|20 INR
|0.09211 OMR
|50 INR
|0.23028 OMR
|100 INR
|0.46057 OMR
|250 INR
|1.15141 OMR
|300 INR
|1.38170 OMR
|500 INR
|2.30282 OMR
|600 INR
|2.76339 OMR
|1000 INR
|4.60565 OMR
|2000 INR
|9.21130 OMR
|5000 INR
|23.02825 OMR
|10000 INR
|46.05650 OMR
|25000 INR
|115.14125 OMR
|50000 INR
|230.28250 OMR
|100000 INR
|460.56500 OMR
|1000000 INR
|4605.65000 OMR
|1000000000 INR
|4605650.00000 OMR
|Conversion rates Omani Rial / Indian Rupee
|1 OMR
|217.12500 INR
|5 OMR
|1085.62500 INR
|10 OMR
|2171.25000 INR
|20 OMR
|4342.50000 INR
|50 OMR
|10856.25000 INR
|100 OMR
|21712.50000 INR
|250 OMR
|54281.25000 INR
|500 OMR
|108562.50000 INR
|1000 OMR
|217125.00000 INR
|2000 OMR
|434250.00000 INR
|5000 OMR
|1085625.00000 INR
|10000 OMR
|2171250.00000 INR