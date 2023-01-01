5000 Indian rupees to Omani rials

Convert INR to OMR at the real exchange rate

5000 inr
23.132 omr

1.00000 INR = 0.00463 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
How to convert Indian rupees to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Omani Rial
1 INR0.00463 OMR
5 INR0.02313 OMR
10 INR0.04626 OMR
20 INR0.09253 OMR
50 INR0.23132 OMR
100 INR0.46264 OMR
250 INR1.15661 OMR
500 INR2.31321 OMR
1000 INR4.62642 OMR
2000 INR9.25284 OMR
5000 INR23.13210 OMR
10000 INR46.26420 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Indian Rupee
1 OMR216.15000 INR
5 OMR1080.75000 INR
10 OMR2161.50000 INR
20 OMR4323.00000 INR
50 OMR10807.50000 INR
100 OMR21615.00000 INR
250 OMR54037.50000 INR
500 OMR108075.00000 INR
1000 OMR216150.00000 INR
2000 OMR432300.00000 INR
5000 OMR1080750.00000 INR
10000 OMR2161500.00000 INR