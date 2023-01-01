20 Indian rupees to Mauritian rupees

Convert INR to MUR at the real exchange rate

20 inr
10.65 mur

1.00000 INR = 0.53242 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.32330.904053.67270.7860091.46381281.9131.32015
1 CAD0.75568710.6831682.775410.5939761.10618213.0380.99762
1 EUR1.106151.4637714.062560.869441.61919311.8381.46028
1 AED0.2722790.3603070.2461510.2140140.39856476.75910.359449

How to convert Indian rupees to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 INR0.53242 MUR
5 INR2.66212 MUR
10 INR5.32424 MUR
20 INR10.64848 MUR
50 INR26.62120 MUR
100 INR53.24240 MUR
250 INR133.10600 MUR
500 INR266.21200 MUR
1000 INR532.42400 MUR
2000 INR1064.84800 MUR
5000 INR2662.12000 MUR
10000 INR5324.24000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 MUR1.87820 INR
5 MUR9.39100 INR
10 MUR18.78200 INR
20 MUR37.56400 INR
50 MUR93.91000 INR
100 MUR187.82000 INR
250 MUR469.55000 INR
500 MUR939.10000 INR
1000 MUR1878.20000 INR
2000 MUR3756.40000 INR
5000 MUR9391.00000 INR
10000 MUR18782.00000 INR