10 Indian rupees to Jordanian dinars

Convert INR to JOD at the real exchange rate

10 inr
0.085 jod

1.00000 INR = 0.00852 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
How to convert Indian rupees to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Jordanian Dinar
1 INR0.00852 JOD
5 INR0.04262 JOD
10 INR0.08525 JOD
20 INR0.17050 JOD
50 INR0.42624 JOD
100 INR0.85249 JOD
250 INR2.13122 JOD
500 INR4.26244 JOD
1000 INR8.52488 JOD
2000 INR17.04976 JOD
5000 INR42.62440 JOD
10000 INR85.24880 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 JOD117.30400 INR
5 JOD586.52000 INR
10 JOD1173.04000 INR
20 JOD2346.08000 INR
50 JOD5865.20000 INR
100 JOD11730.40000 INR
250 JOD29326.00000 INR
500 JOD58652.00000 INR
1000 JOD117304.00000 INR
2000 JOD234608.00000 INR
5000 JOD586520.00000 INR
10000 JOD1173040.00000 INR