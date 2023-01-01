5 Indian rupees to Ghanaian cedis

Convert INR to GHS

5 inr
0.70 ghs

1.00000 INR = 0.13995 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692551.1057591.97051.461641.616710.9312818.7122
1 GBP1.1504111.272105.7981.681391.859791.0713521.5255
1 USD0.904350.786164183.17481.321851.46210.8421516.9226
1 INR0.0108730.009451940.012022910.01589240.01757860.01012510.203458

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 INR0.13995 GHS
5 INR0.69973 GHS
10 INR1.39946 GHS
20 INR2.79892 GHS
50 INR6.99730 GHS
100 INR13.99460 GHS
250 INR34.98650 GHS
500 INR69.97300 GHS
1000 INR139.94600 GHS
2000 INR279.89200 GHS
5000 INR699.73000 GHS
10000 INR1399.46000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Indian Rupee
1 GHS7.14560 INR
5 GHS35.72800 INR
10 GHS71.45600 INR
20 GHS142.91200 INR
50 GHS357.28000 INR
100 GHS714.56000 INR
250 GHS1786.40000 INR
500 GHS3572.80000 INR
1000 GHS7145.60000 INR
2000 GHS14291.20000 INR
5000 GHS35728.00000 INR
10000 GHS71456.00000 INR