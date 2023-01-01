1 Indian rupee to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert INR to BAM at the real exchange rate

1 inr
0,02 bam

1.00000 INR = 0.02117 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.319350.900453.67270.7838531.45826281.9131.3168
1 CAD0.75794910.6824992.783720.594121.10528213.6760.998067
1 EUR1.110551.465214.078720.870511.61947313.0781.46237
1 AED0.2722790.3592320.24517510.2134270.39705376.75910.358537

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 INR0.02117 BAM
5 INR0.10586 BAM
10 INR0.21172 BAM
20 INR0.42344 BAM
50 INR1.05859 BAM
100 INR2.11718 BAM
250 INR5.29295 BAM
500 INR10.58590 BAM
1000 INR21.17180 BAM
2000 INR42.34360 BAM
5000 INR105.85900 BAM
10000 INR211.71800 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Indian Rupee
1 BAM47.23260 INR
5 BAM236.16300 INR
10 BAM472.32600 INR
20 BAM944.65200 INR
50 BAM2361.63000 INR
100 BAM4723.26000 INR
250 BAM11808.15000 INR
500 BAM23616.30000 INR
1000 BAM47232.60000 INR
2000 BAM94465.20000 INR
5000 BAM236163.00000 INR
10000 BAM472326.00000 INR