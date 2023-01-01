5000 British pounds sterling to Uzbekistan soms

Convert GBP to UZS at the real exchange rate

5000 gbp
78689000 uzs

1.00000 GBP = 15737.80000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870281.1093592.28481.465171.623760.93025518.7659
1 GBP1.1490611.27475106.0441.683631.865851.0689121.5638
1 USD0.901450.784468183.18821.320751.46370.8385516.9161
1 INR0.0108360.009430030.012020910.01587670.0175950.01008020.203347

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Uzbekistan Som
1 GBP15737.80000 UZS
5 GBP78689.00000 UZS
10 GBP157378.00000 UZS
20 GBP314756.00000 UZS
50 GBP786890.00000 UZS
100 GBP1573780.00000 UZS
250 GBP3934450.00000 UZS
500 GBP7868900.00000 UZS
1000 GBP15737800.00000 UZS
2000 GBP31475600.00000 UZS
5000 GBP78689000.00000 UZS
10000 GBP157378000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / British Pound Sterling
1 UZS0.00006 GBP
5 UZS0.00032 GBP
10 UZS0.00064 GBP
20 UZS0.00127 GBP
50 UZS0.00318 GBP
100 UZS0.00635 GBP
250 UZS0.01589 GBP
500 UZS0.03177 GBP
1000 UZS0.06354 GBP
2000 UZS0.12708 GBP
5000 UZS0.31771 GBP
10000 UZS0.63541 GBP