5 gbp
22,34 tmt

1.00000 GBP = 4.46863 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:42
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Turkmenistani Manat
1 GBP4.46863 TMT
5 GBP22.34315 TMT
10 GBP44.68630 TMT
20 GBP89.37260 TMT
50 GBP223.43150 TMT
100 GBP446.86300 TMT
250 GBP1117.15750 TMT
500 GBP2234.31500 TMT
1000 GBP4468.63000 TMT
2000 GBP8937.26000 TMT
5000 GBP22343.15000 TMT
10000 GBP44686.30000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / British Pound Sterling
1 TMT0.22378 GBP
5 TMT1.11891 GBP
10 TMT2.23782 GBP
20 TMT4.47564 GBP
50 TMT11.18910 GBP
100 TMT22.37820 GBP
250 TMT55.94550 GBP
500 TMT111.89100 GBP
1000 TMT223.78200 GBP
2000 TMT447.56400 GBP
5000 TMT1118.91000 GBP
10000 TMT2237.82000 GBP