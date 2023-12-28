1 British pound sterling to Cambodian riels

Convert GBP to KHR at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
5.221,69 khr

1.00000 GBP = 5221.69000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:23
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Cambodian Riel
1 GBP5221.69000 KHR
5 GBP26108.45000 KHR
10 GBP52216.90000 KHR
20 GBP104433.80000 KHR
50 GBP261084.50000 KHR
100 GBP522169.00000 KHR
250 GBP1305422.50000 KHR
500 GBP2610845.00000 KHR
1000 GBP5221690.00000 KHR
2000 GBP10443380.00000 KHR
5000 GBP26108450.00000 KHR
10000 GBP52216900.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / British Pound Sterling
1 KHR0.00019 GBP
5 KHR0.00096 GBP
10 KHR0.00192 GBP
20 KHR0.00383 GBP
50 KHR0.00958 GBP
100 KHR0.01915 GBP
250 KHR0.04788 GBP
500 KHR0.09575 GBP
1000 KHR0.19151 GBP
2000 KHR0.38302 GBP
5000 KHR0.95754 GBP
10000 KHR1.91509 GBP