250 British pounds sterling to Israeli new sheqels

Convert GBP to ILS at the real exchange rate

250 gbp
1158.18 ils

1.00000 GBP = 4.63274 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:11
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.8994583.18241.46402140.8451.32250.836351.57841
1 EUR1.1118192.48221.6277156.61.470360.929961.75487
1 INR0.01202180.010812910.01760011.693210.01589880.01005440.0189753
1 AUD0.683050.61436456.8177196.20420.9033340.5712691.07813

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GBP4.63274 ILS
5 GBP23.16370 ILS
10 GBP46.32740 ILS
20 GBP92.65480 ILS
50 GBP231.63700 ILS
100 GBP463.27400 ILS
250 GBP1158.18500 ILS
500 GBP2316.37000 ILS
1000 GBP4632.74000 ILS
2000 GBP9265.48000 ILS
5000 GBP23163.70000 ILS
10000 GBP46327.40000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / British Pound Sterling
1 ILS0.21585 GBP
5 ILS1.07927 GBP
10 ILS2.15855 GBP
20 ILS4.31710 GBP
50 ILS10.79275 GBP
100 ILS21.58550 GBP
250 ILS53.96375 GBP
500 ILS107.92750 GBP
1000 ILS215.85500 GBP
2000 ILS431.71000 GBP
5000 ILS1079.27500 GBP
10000 ILS2158.55000 GBP