amount-spellout.10000 British pounds sterling to Croatian kunas

Convert GBP to HRK at the real exchange rate

10000 gbp
89776.20 hrk

1.00000 GBP = 8.97762 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:05
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869371.111792.47621.471.627080.9300418.7807
1 GBP1.1502611.27875106.3721.690891.871571.0697921.6028
1 USD0.89950.782014183.18451.32231.463590.8365516.8937
1 INR0.01081360.009400950.012021510.0158960.01759450.01005660.203087

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Croatian Kuna
1 GBP8.97762 HRK
5 GBP44.88810 HRK
10 GBP89.77620 HRK
20 GBP179.55240 HRK
50 GBP448.88100 HRK
100 GBP897.76200 HRK
250 GBP2244.40500 HRK
500 GBP4488.81000 HRK
1000 GBP8977.62000 HRK
2000 GBP17955.24000 HRK
5000 GBP44888.10000 HRK
10000 GBP89776.20000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / British Pound Sterling
1 HRK0.11139 GBP
5 HRK0.55694 GBP
10 HRK1.11388 GBP
20 HRK2.22776 GBP
50 HRK5.56940 GBP
100 HRK11.13880 GBP
250 HRK27.84700 GBP
500 HRK55.69400 GBP
1000 HRK111.38800 GBP
2000 HRK222.77600 GBP
5000 HRK556.94000 GBP
10000 HRK1113.88000 GBP