500 British pounds sterling to Ethiopian birrs

Convert GBP to ETB at the real exchange rate

500 gbp
35775.40 etb

1.00000 GBP = 71.55080 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692051.1121592.5111.470541.626540.93094518.783
1 GBP1.1504811.2795106.4311.691821.87131.0710321.6093
1 USD0.899150.781555183.18211.322251.462520.83716.8889
1 INR0.01080950.009395710.012021810.01589580.01758220.01006230.203035

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Ethiopian Birr
1 GBP71.55080 ETB
5 GBP357.75400 ETB
10 GBP715.50800 ETB
20 GBP1431.01600 ETB
50 GBP3577.54000 ETB
100 GBP7155.08000 ETB
250 GBP17887.70000 ETB
500 GBP35775.40000 ETB
1000 GBP71550.80000 ETB
2000 GBP143101.60000 ETB
5000 GBP357754.00000 ETB
10000 GBP715508.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / British Pound Sterling
1 ETB0.01398 GBP
5 ETB0.06988 GBP
10 ETB0.13976 GBP
20 ETB0.27952 GBP
50 ETB0.69881 GBP
100 ETB1.39761 GBP
250 ETB3.49403 GBP
500 ETB6.98805 GBP
1000 ETB13.97610 GBP
2000 ETB27.95220 GBP
5000 ETB69.88050 GBP
10000 ETB139.76100 GBP