1 British pound sterling to Colombian pesos

Convert GBP to COP at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
4898.58 cop

1.00000 GBP = 4898.58000 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869261.1120592.50021.469961.626870.9301718.7771
1 GBP1.150411.27925106.4081.690981.871481.0700721.6003
1 USD0.899250.781708183.17991.321851.462950.8364516.8851
1 INR0.01081080.00939780.012022110.01589150.01758780.01005590.202995

How to convert British pounds sterling to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Colombian Peso
1 GBP4898.58000 COP
5 GBP24492.90000 COP
10 GBP48985.80000 COP
20 GBP97971.60000 COP
50 GBP244929.00000 COP
100 GBP489858.00000 COP
250 GBP1224645.00000 COP
500 GBP2449290.00000 COP
1000 GBP4898580.00000 COP
2000 GBP9797160.00000 COP
5000 GBP24492900.00000 COP
10000 GBP48985800.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / British Pound Sterling
1 COP0.00020 GBP
5 COP0.00102 GBP
10 COP0.00204 GBP
20 COP0.00408 GBP
50 COP0.01021 GBP
100 COP0.02041 GBP
250 COP0.05104 GBP
500 COP0.10207 GBP
1000 COP0.20414 GBP
2000 COP0.40828 GBP
5000 COP1.02070 GBP
10000 COP2.04141 GBP