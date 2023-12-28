1 British pound sterling to Bulgarian levs

Convert GBP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
2.25 bgn

1.00000 GBP = 2.24938 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8695651.1128592.57911.470071.627090.93114518.7855
1 GBP1.1511.2798106.4681.690621.871191.0708221.6037
1 USD0.898550.781372183.1911.3211.46210.8366516.8805
1 INR0.01080160.009392510.012020510.01587910.01757520.0100570.202913

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bulgarian Lev
1 GBP2.24938 BGN
5 GBP11.24690 BGN
10 GBP22.49380 BGN
20 GBP44.98760 BGN
50 GBP112.46900 BGN
100 GBP224.93800 BGN
250 GBP562.34500 BGN
500 GBP1124.69000 BGN
1000 GBP2249.38000 BGN
2000 GBP4498.76000 BGN
5000 GBP11246.90000 BGN
10000 GBP22493.80000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / British Pound Sterling
1 BGN0.44457 GBP
5 BGN2.22284 GBP
10 BGN4.44568 GBP
20 BGN8.89136 GBP
50 BGN22.22840 GBP
100 BGN44.45680 GBP
250 BGN111.14200 GBP
500 BGN222.28400 GBP
1000 BGN444.56800 GBP
2000 BGN889.13600 GBP
5000 BGN2222.84000 GBP
10000 BGN4445.68000 GBP