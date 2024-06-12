Ethiopian birr to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 10,545 today, reflecting a -0.990% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.253% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 10,658 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 10,484 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.733% decrease in value.