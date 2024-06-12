Ethiopian birr to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0,118 today, reflecting a 0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.260% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,118 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,118 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.