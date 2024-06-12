Ethiopian birr to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Turkish liras is currently 0,563 today, reflecting a -0.209% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.387% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0,566 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,561 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.466% decrease in value.