Ethiopian birr to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Tunisian dinars is currently 0,054 today, reflecting a -0.428% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.351% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0,055 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,054 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.