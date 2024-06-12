Ethiopian birr to Qatari rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Qatari rials is currently 0,063 today, reflecting a -0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.136% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Qatari rials has fluctuated between a high of 0,064 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,063 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.256% decrease in value.