Ethiopian birr to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Polish zloty is currently 0,070 today, reflecting a -0.375% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 1.739% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0,071 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,068 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.912% increase in value.